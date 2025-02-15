Chesterfield throw away lead to lose to table-topping Walsall - report

Chesterfield’s play-off hopes took a blow as they threw away a lead to lose 3-1 at table-toppers Walsall.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Jamie Grimes headed the Blues in front on eight minutes when he met Dylan Duffy’s deep cross from Jack Sparkes’ short corner.

But they conceded two goals from corners themselves at the start of the second-half from Jamille Matt and Ellis Harrison which turned the game on its head. Former Spireite Levi Amantchi slotted in a third in the 101st minute to seal the victory.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The hosts outfought the visitors after the break to record their first win in six. The defeat leaves Town seven points off the play-offs with 16 matches remaining.

Jamie Grimes celebrates against Walsall. Picture: Tina Jenner

Chesterfield were unchanged for the first time in two months as Paul Cook named the same side which beat Doncaster Rovers 5-2. The only swap came on the bench with Janoi Donacien replacing John Fleck.

It was a freezing, gloomy and soggy day at the Bescot Stadium which made for tricky conditions on a difficult pitch but the Spireites took the lead on eight minutes when Sparkes took a short corner to Duffy and he crossed for Grimes to guide in a header at the back post.

The bobbly and wet surface made it tough for both sides to play on and the players had to be careful with their touches. With the Saddlers having two big men up top in Harrison and Matt, Town’s centre-backs Tyrone Williams and Grimes had their hands full but they scrapped admirably at the back.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The first 45 was a battle but the Blues had two good chances to extend their lead when Bim Pepple struck over from inside the six-yard box from Duffy’s cross and then Duffy himself had an opportunity to finish off an electric counter-attack, led by Michael Olakigbe, but the winger opted to take a touch rather than shoot first time which allowed Harry Williams to make a superb last-ditch block.

Such was the speed of Town’s break, referee Sunny Singh Gill pulled up and could not continue, much to the amusement of the home faithful. He was replaced by fourth official Karl Buckley.

As for Walsall, they had failed to register a shot on target, although Jamie Jellis narrowly curled wide with the outside of his foot after breaking into the box.

Chesterfield had only conceded once directly from a corner all season but the Saddlers soon changed that with two goals from that method in three minutes from Matt and Harrison, although it looked like Sparkes was clearly shoved over in the build-up to the second one.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Walsall, now backed by their vocal supporters, nearly added a third when Liam Gordon raced through but Olakigbe got back to make a vital tackle.

Down the other end, Sparkes clipped a ball over the top for Pepple but goalkeeper Tommy Simkin came off his line to intercept.

Chesterfield tried to push for an equaliser in the closing stages, including 10 added minutes, but their decision-making was poor and they left themselves open to the counter-attack with Walsall looking dangerous on the break.

The two corners conceded proved costly as Chesterfield failed to create anything of note as they could not build on their excellent win against Doncaster Rovers and they fell to a potentially damaging defeat, with former Spireite Amantchi adding a third in the 101st minute to rub salt into the wounds.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Chesterfield: Thompson; Sheckleford, Williams, Grimes, Sparkes; Oldaker (Banks, 84), Naylor (Metcalfe, 84); Olakigbe (Mandeville, 89) Dobra, Duffy (Colclough, 76); Pepple (Madden, 76)

Unused subs: Boot, Donacien.