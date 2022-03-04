The Spireites produced a brilliant performance in midweek to overcome Notts County which left them three points behind leaders Stockport County.
Town have already beaten Southend twice this season but the Shrimpers have been transformed under Kevin Maher and they have gone from relegation strugglers to having an outside chance of the play-offs.
Maher’s men are unbeaten in their last 11 games in the league so they will be a tough nut to crack.
Here’s how Liam Norcliffe thinks Chesterfield will line-up...
Page 1 of 4