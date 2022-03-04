Chesterfield host Southend United on Saturday. Pictured: Akwasi Asante.

How Chesterfield could line-up against in-form Southend United

Chesterfield are aiming for three wins on the bounce when they host much-improved Southend United on Saturday (3pm KO).

By Liam Norcliffe
Friday, 4th March 2022, 10:52 am

The Spireites produced a brilliant performance in midweek to overcome Notts County which left them three points behind leaders Stockport County.

Town have already beaten Southend twice this season but the Shrimpers have been transformed under Kevin Maher and they have gone from relegation strugglers to having an outside chance of the play-offs.

Maher’s men are unbeaten in their last 11 games in the league so they will be a tough nut to crack.

Here’s how Liam Norcliffe thinks Chesterfield will line-up...

1. Scott Loach - GK

Set to make his 500th career appearance.

Photo: Tina Jenner

2. Jeff King - RB

Helped create two of the three goals against Notts County.

Photo: Tina Jenner

3. Jamie Grimes - CB

Seems to be thriving off being captain at the moment.

Photo: Tina Jenner

4. Laurence Maguire - CB

Scored his first goals of the season in midweek.

Photo: Tina Jenner

ChesterfieldNotts CountySpireitesSouthend
