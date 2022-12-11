The 21-year-old, who is on a season-long loan from Arsenal, came off the bench to help swing the game against Dorking Wanderers in the Spireites’ favour. It was not the first time that the Nigeria under-23 international has impressed as a substitute

Asked by the DT how close he is to adding to his one start this season, assistant manager Danny Webb told the DT: “He has always been close but it is tough because when you are winning it is hard to change things.

"He is becoming a fan favourite without starting any games so imagine when he does start and shows what he can do.

Tim Akinola is on loan from Arsenal.

"He has got a long-term contract at Arsenal which shows what they think of him because they are no mugs. They don’t give long-term contracts if there is no future for someone at Arsenal. So he is one they are looking for in the future.

"He is learning loads here. I think the environment of being around the first-team and having disappointments of not playing when you think you are going to play, that is part of loans and his journey.

"He came on today and he did tear it up and he helped us get the win.”

Akinola’s only start was in the 2-1 defeat at Eastleigh two months ago but his eye-catching showing against Dorking will have put himself in Paul Cook’s thoughts ahead of the big clash against promotion rivals Wrexham on Tuesday,

So what does he need to do to start regularly?

Webb added: "It is tough because everyone in the ground now will be going ‘he has got to start’ because he did ever so well when he came on but the gaffer has shown it has worked for us, we are third in the league by keeping the same team when we win. It might happen Tuesday, it might not, we will probably have more thoughts about that on Monday morning.

