​Gladiators put four past Blyth

Montel Gibson scored twice in Saturday's win. Photo: Andy Simpson-Nix.

​Matlock Town produced a fine away performance to see off hosts Blyth Spartans on Saturday and lift themselves up to 14th in the league standings.

The Gladiators were taking on a Spartans side under new management and under new club ownership following well-documented off-field issues, the north-east side sitting bottom of the table on nine points – which is where they remain after this encounter.

Matlock, meanwhile, made it two wins on the bounce following the success over Bamber Bridge the previous week and again lifted themselves out of the relegation zone in what is a very tight bottom half of the NPL Premier Division table.

Matlock had Chester loanee Cameron Mason making his debut in goal while another loanee, full-back Dermi Lusala from Buxton, also began the game.

And the visitors started well as Jake Thompson saw an early shot go close and further chances forced Adam Richardson into some good saves.

The opening goal then came on 31 minutes when Adam Clayton’s long ball forward wasn’t dealt with by the Spartans defence and Montel Gibson was able to nip in, control the ball and then finish low into the net.

Gibson then smashed an effort against the post before half-time as Matlock went in ahead, and they would soon put the game beyond the home side’s reach early in the second-half.

First, Thompson fed Clayton down the right and his low cross was dummied by Gibson and Remaye Campbell was able to slot the ball home.

Then, just six minutes later, Reece Kendall saw a powerful shot saved by Richardson but the ball landed back at Kendall’s feet and the left-back was able to slam home the rebound.

Chances came and went for either side but the Gladiators would wrap things up in stoppage time when another long ball forward, this time from keeper Mason, found Gibson and once again the defence couldn’t clear as the Matlock man got free and fired home a powerful effort.

Matlock: Mason, Lusala, Kendall, Clayton, Granite, Oglesby, Thompson (Durose 75), Bachirou (Ndlovu 87), Gibson, Campbell (Wood 73), Milambo (Essien 68).