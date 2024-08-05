Gladiators all set to start the new season

​Nicky Law says patience will be needed from Matlock Town fans as the new season begins this weekend.

​Matlock will head to Merseyside to take on newly-promoted Prescot Cables, with a mixed bag of performances behind them in pre-season.

But as Law continues to build his squad, with at least two more new faces due to be confirmed this week, he says that with the resources the club has, expectations need to be realistic.

He said: “I know where we need to improve and where we need to strengthen but that’s easier said than done.

Nicky Law hopes to have more new signings secured by the weekend. Photo: Michael South.

"We aren’t a club with endless resources like some others so it is about getting the best group of 18 players together with what we have and working from that point.

"I understand that the paying supporters do not want to hear managers talking about the longer journey and trying to build the club on and off the pitch but that is where we are as a club right now and it will take time to get the whole thing in sync.

"Yes, the now is important but football rarely works like that even if you have an endless stream of finances and then that guarantees you nothing, it’s about small steps over time and improving all departments on and on the pitch and building good foundations to work from.”

The Gladiators were due to host Mansfield Town on Tuesday night (6th) – after this week’s Mercury went to press – that being their final friendly of the summer.

After Saturday’s trip north, they will then have two home games in a row as firstly Whitby Town are the visitors on Tuesday, August 13 and then Hyde United four days later.

Last Saturday’s scheduled friendly at Alfreton Town had to be cancelled due to several injuries in the Matlock squad, many of them sustained during the 3-1 defeat to Cleethorpes Town last Tuesday night.

*A supporters coach will be making the trip to Prescot Cables on Saturday. Seats will cost £20 each and fans can book a place by filling out an online form available via the club’s social media.