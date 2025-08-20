Gillingham manager Gareth Ainsworth.

Gillingham manager Gareth Ainsworth admitted their first penalty in their 4-1 win against Chesterfield should not have been given.

An even contest was shaken up just before the half-hour mark when referee Craig Hicks pointed to the spot, believing that Zach Hemming tripped Josh Andrews in the box. But replays clearly showed that Hemming got to the ball first. According to Danny Webb, the linesman advised Hicks that it was not a spot-kick but the referee overruled him, and Armani Little slotted in the first of two penalties on the night.

The decision left manager Paul Cook fuming and his opposite number Ainsworth had sympathy for him. He said: “I have to say, I thought the first penalty wasn’t a penalty, I think it is harsh on Chesterfield. The other three goals were definitely legit and well-taken.”

The Gills were awarded a second penalty just after half-time, which looked the right call, with Ryan Stirk upending Elliott Nevitt in the box. Armando Dobra halved the deficit three minutes later but sloppy defending from the visitors saw them concede a third goal soon after and a fourth late on as they slipped to their first league defeat of the season. Gillingham remain unbeaten and climb into the play-off places, while Chesterfield are third.

Ainsworth said: "It was a really nice performance against a really strong Chesterfield side who are going to be there or thereabouts at the end of the season, without a shadow of a doubt, they are a quality side, so that makes it an even better win. We were solid. It wasn’t lucky. It wasn’t anything but a quality home performance and I was really, really proud of that. The depth that some of those boys went to today to get that result is phenomenal.

"At 2-1 teams capitulate and think ‘oh wow this is Chesterfield, they are top of the league, and they have scored one’, but we showed resilience and strength to come back. We didn’t accept them taking control of the game and we came back and took control. There were some magical moments tonight. The players have run for me and this football club tonight.”