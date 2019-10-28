Gevaro Nepomuceno is confident he can score more goals for Chesterfield after notching his first against Notts County

Gevaro Nepomuceno is confident he can score more goals for Chesterfield now he is off the mark with his first for the club.

The 26-year-old is on loan from League Two side Oldham Athletic until January.

The Curacao international has started eight times since signing for the club in September.

He bagged his first goal for the club in the 27th minute against Notts County on Saturday when he volleyed home a cross from Scott Boden, which turned out to be the winner.

When asked how it feels to score his first goal for the Spireites, he said: "It feels amazing.

"It is our third win in a row so we are in a good way to keep going forward.

"When I saw Scott (Boden) turning I was sure he will cross it to the second post which is why I was running at big speed to reach the second post.

"It feels good. Every game you want to win and if you can win a rival then it is amazing."

Nepomuceno has given Town some much-needed width down the left flank and has chipped in with two assist so far.

The Latics loanee is building up a promising partnership with left-back Jay Sheridan and he believes they are getting better game-by-game.

And he is aiming to contribute more to the team and get himself on the score-sheet on a regular basis.

"I am a winger, an attacking player, so I will help the team with what I can do," he said. "If I need to defend I will defend for the team, if I can cross I will cross, If I can make a goal I will try to do it.

"We (him and Jay Sheridan) have a connection because we were playing with each other before and now it is weekly so it is getting better and better. We know what we want from each other.

"I feel every game like I can do something and bring more for the team and now I have scored my first goal I hope that more is coming.

"On the first day that I came the club, the players and staff were very nice with me. The welcome I received was amazing."