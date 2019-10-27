John Sheridan’s changes are taking Chesterfield up the table, says fans writer

It’s fair to say that John Sheridan changing things around has had the desired effect — 4-4-2 is working and we are going up the table.

Maybe it is not in the greatest style ever, but only a few short weeks ago Chesterfield were bottom of the pile.

Now, having shown Notts County how to put the ball in the net, things are looking up.

All I am hearing from Notts fans is how Chesterfield are the worst side they have ever played against and they couldn’t believe that they didn’t win the game.

County certainly had the lion’s share of the possession, but most of it was in front of The Blues defence and they barely ever went through the middle. Chances created by the Magpies were few and far between.

For those who didn’t go to Wrexham in the league game, it was a similar story. We scored and they couldn’t get through the middle of our defence.

I think a special mention must go to everyone on Saturday night who applauded Ernie Moss and that goes for Notts County supporters too, who were sporting in their appreciation of our greatest goal scorer. The Derbyshire Times thinks that the PFA could at least ring up the Moss family, but that may well be a vain hope as the organisation that has to look after players’ welfare presumably would like to avoid any difficult questions. It’s hoped that the game raised plenty of money to fight prostate cancer, however, the blue ball idea wasn’t a total success. Maybe a different gimmick is needed next time.

It’s Ebbsfleet away next; in October they parted company with manager Garry Hill, after one win in 10 put them into the relegation zone. They won away at Sutton 3-2 at the weekend with a goal from our ex-player, Gozie Ugwu, giving them the winner from the penalty spot. Ugwu played 19 times for Chesterfield, failing to score at all. Here’s hoping that continues, but you always worry when an ex-striker plays against you, but it’s certainly a fixture The Blues should get something from.

Bromley sit on top the table, having given a second half thrashing to early pacesetters Halifax, winning the game 5-0. Our old player, Jerome Binnon-Williams, got sent off. Presumably the loss of his defensive abilities led to the floodgates opening in that game. Looking back, our loss at home to Halifax now seems an age ago as Chesterfield play a different system and are picking up points regularly, whereas the defeat to the Shaymen was a defensive shambles.