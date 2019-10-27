'More of that and we will climb the league': Chesterfield fans react to win over rivals Notts County

Chesterfield 1 v 0 Notts County
Chesterfield beat Notts County at the Proact on Saturday to make it three consecutive National League wins.

Here's how Town fans reacted to the 1-0 victory.