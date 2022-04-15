Quigley, 25, who joined in January from Yeovil Town, had failed to score in 13 appearances before netting the winner at Wealdstone.

“Joe has got a lot of good qualities,” Cook said.

“Most teams play with one up top now and he has got all the qualities needed.

Joe Quigley scored his first Chesterfield goal against Wealdstone last weekend.

"The biggest problem for Joe has been the lack of goals.

"On Saturday (against Wealdstone) his finish was great for the supporters to see Joe with that talent and it was great for Joe to deliver for them.

"Hopefully now they (the fans and Quigley) can start a relationship that we all need, where they get behind him, and Joe gives them what they saw on Saturday to make them want to support him.”

The forward has not had the easiest of starts to his Blues career but Cook says he has been working hard on the training ground.