Grimsby Town boss David Artell ripped into referee Geoff Eltringham after Saturday’s game against Chesterfield.

Eltringham annoyed both sides with his decision-making, booking Spireites boss Paul Cook, his assistant Gary Roberts, and Artell and his assistant Shaun Pearson.

He also sent off Blues midfielder Darren Oldaker in the second-half, with the second yellow very harsh, although Chesterfield did still manage to hold on for a 2-1 win despite being a man down for half an hour.

Whilst Cook, who asked for ‘consistency’ from referees after Chey Dunkley’s soft sending-off at Gillingham, opted not to talk about Eltringham, Artell took the opposite approach and hammered him for his ‘ego', calling him a ‘geography teacher’ and a ‘milkman.’

When asked why he was booked, Artell told BBC Radio Humberside: “Because I asked him too many questions. I said I was only asking for his opinion. He said ‘no, no you’ve asked too many questions’. I wasn’t aggressive, I didn’t run at him, I didn’t swear at him.

"I don’t know what Paul Cook got one for, I don’t know what his assistant got one for, and I don’t know what me and Shaun got one for.

"His ego got in the way. I kept my counsel a few weeks ago against Notts County. They are a disgrace. It cannot happen. This is a guy who is probably a milkman, a geography teacher, whatever. It is just not on.”

Eltringham, 44, an experienced referee since 2009, with more than 400 games under his belt, is predominantly a Championship official.

Artell continued: "I had a cup of tea with Paul Cook before the game, I get on great with him, I was in their office with all their staff, I am going to have a cup of tea with him now, there is not a bad word said between me and Paul Cook. Not one bad word. None of the benches. But somebody’s ego gets in the way. Are you telling me that four yellow cards for both benches is appropriate? I’ll tell you why, he (Eltringham) was trying to cover, and he could not answer the questions. So what does he do? He gives us yellow cards to keep us quiet. It is an absolute disgrace. They need holding to account. I don’t know how that happens. I will speak to Mike Jones (EFL head of refereeing) on the way home who will look into it – it is rubbish.”

Chesterfield are back in action on Saturday away at Port Vale.