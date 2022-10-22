Funeral arrangements for legendary former Chesterfield manager John Duncan confirmed

Legendary boss Duncan passed away earlier this month, aged 73.

His family said he would ‘forever be in our hearts.’

He will be remembered before Saturday’s home game against Bromley with a minute’s applause before kick-off and a special display has been organised by supporter Will Nyland.

Former Chesterfield manager John Duncan. Picture: Getty.

The funeral service will be held at the Crooked Spire, Parish Church of St Mary and All Saints, Church Way, Chesterfield, on Friday, November 4 at 2pm followed by a private family committal.

Seating within the church will be allocated for close family and friends.

“Anyone wishing to pay their respects to John will have an opportunity to do so at Chesterfield Football Club prior to the service,” the Spireites said.

“Final arrangements will be confirmed in due course.”