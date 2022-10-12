Duncan, 73, passed away peacefully surrounded by his loved ones, it was announced on Saturday.

He is considered to be the Spireites’ greatest ever manager, after winning two promotions and remarkably reaching the FA Cup semi-final in 1997.

As a player, the Scot is best remembered for his terrific goalscoring record as a striker for Dundee and Tottenham Hotspur.

Louise, Marie, John and Evette. Picture kindly shared by the family with the Derbyshire Times.

Over the last few days, his former players, clubs and the footballing community have been paying their respects to the legendary boss.

Paying tribute to him in a statement to the Derbyshire Times, his three daughters Louise, Marie and Evette, said: "We are totally overwhelmed by the outpouring of support and affection towards our dad. The heartfelt tributes have brought us immense comfort during this very difficult time. We would like to thank everyone who has taken the time to post messages, pictures and memories. The tributes not only champion his footballing achievements and the special memories they provided, but they also reflect just what a good and humble man he was.

“Dad was a man of strong family values; he was a dedicated father who was central to our upbringing. His influence, guidance and support were unwavering, considered and always in our best interests. He was involved in every aspect of our lives, managing us perfectly from the sidelines, ensuring he was with us every step of the way.

“When he wasn’t living and breathing football, he was in the pub talking about it with anyone who would listen. He did however have many interests outside of football. He was an excellent golfer and played regularly . He also loved watching cricket and golf, it was very rare for us to visit him at home and there not be some sport on the box. He also had a real interest in learning the history of people and places. Learning about his own Scottish family history was particularly important to him. This was a passion inherited from his father, also called John Pearson Duncan.”

Top left to right - Marie, Louise, John, Avril (sister) Tony (brother in law) and Evette. Middle row left to right - Amari , Finley (grandchildren). Front left to right - Ayden, Rosie, George, Jessica and Marley (grandchildren). Picture kindly shared by the family with the Derbyshire Times.

His daughters also said that Duncan’s ‘greatest joy’ was spending time with his family and friends, especially his seven grandchildren.

They said: “He would regularly have us all laughing and involved in quizzes and games that he would invent himself!