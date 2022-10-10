The 73-year-old, who led the Spireites to two promotions and an FA Cup semi-final, passed away at home surrounded by his loved ones.

The likes of Sir Alex Ferguson and Sean Dyche remember him fondly, and the rest of the footballing world including former players, his old clubs and members of the media have also been paying their respects to him.

HIS PLAYERS

John Duncan leads Chesterfield out at Wembley against Bury in the 1995 play-off final.

(Nicky Law) Joined Twitter to pay my respects to a man I admired and owe a great deal too. John was a man of integrity. I can still picture John and Kevin (Randall) sat at their desk discussing tactics with loose change (Norton Lea wouldn’t buy him a tactics board) Rip John and best wishes to your family.

(Jamie Hewitt) A lovely man and a great manager. I owe him so much, helped me throughout my football career. Rip gaffer.

(Tom Curtis) John was the best coach I ever worked for and with. He was a true friend and was there for me whenever I needed him. He’s a huge loss for me, his family, his friends and football. Love to Louise, Marie, Evette, Avril and Carol x.

(Kevin Davies) Absolutely gutted to lose my first pro manager and good friend John Duncan today. Always there for me personally and professionally. So much to thank him for. Called me last week for a chat even though he was unwell, lost one of the good guys, thanks John.

(Chris Marples) Gaffa what can I say. You gave me my debut and 11 years later you were my gaffa when I played my last FL game. We shared promotions and had some ups and downs but forever grateful to you Sir. I’ll raise a glass RIP John.

(Mark Williams) So sad to receive the news my former Chesterfield manager John Duncan has passed away, he wasn’t just my manager, he was somebody that I could go to about any problems I had, and his door would always be open for me, And he always gave me the best advice.

(Phill Walker) Just heard the sad news that my former Chesterfield manager John Duncan had died . John signed me from Rotherham United in 1985 and I was part of the great team he put together that won the division 4 division as champions . A great manager that I was privileged to play under.

THE MEDIA

(Phil Tooley, 1866 Sport) I got to know John Duncan in his first spell at Chesterfield but we became real friends during his second spell and I had the great pleasure of putting his testimonial brochure together after he’d helped when CFSS acquired the club. Top Man. RIP boss.

(David Jones, Sky Sports Premier League presenter) Very sad to hear this news. John was such a good guy, so well thought of, highly respected, and such an iconic figure at Chesterfield

when I worked at the Derbyshire Times back in the 90s. Thoughts go out to his family and friends.

(Helen Chamberlain, former Soccer AM presenter) Chesterfield equalising in the last minute against Boro in the FA Cup semi final, and John Duncan losing his glasses in the excitement, is still one of my all time favourite football moments. RIP John.

(Alan Biggs, talkSport football reporter) John Duncan gave me the best day of my football-loving life. And yet I’ve never met a more modest man. Or a more honest one. Very sorry to hear of the passing of a genuine Chesterfieldfc legend. RIP John.

(Andy Giddings, BBC Radio Sheffield sports editor) Sorry to hear that former Chesterfield boss John Duncan has passed away. Always enjoyed his company and insight when he joined us for games. Thoughts with his family and friends. RIP.

(Paul Fisher, BBC Radio Sheffield Spireites commentator) Sad news about the passing for former Chesterfield manager John Duncan. In my opinion, the greatest manager in the history of the club. Two promotions including a 4th Div title plus a FA Cup semi final. Discovered the likes of Kevin Davies & Sean Dyche. Thoughts are with his family & friends.

HIS CLUBS

(Tottenham Hotspur) We were deeply saddened to hear of the passing of our former player John Duncan, who died on Saturday at the age of 73. We would like to extend our deepest condolences to his family and friends at this sad time.

(Ipswich Town) The club is devastated to report that John Duncan, former manager of Town, has passed away at the age of 73. He died peacefully at home surrounded by loved ones. May he rest in peace.

(Dundee) Everyone at Dundee Football Club was saddened to learn of the death of Hall of Fame inductee John Duncan. John spent seven seasons with the club between 1968 and 1975 before signing for Tottenham Hotspur. Our thoughts are with John’s family and friends at this sad time.

(Derby County) We're saddened to learn of the passing of John Duncan, who made 36 league appearances for us between 1979 and 1981. Rest in peace, John.

