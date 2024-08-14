Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Chesterfield are set to have at least one new face through the door before Saturday’s trip to Crewe.

Manager Paul Cook spoke positively about ‘one or two announcements’ before the weekend after Tuesday night’s Carabao Cup defeat to Derby County.

The Spireites are in need of reinforcements after medium to long-term injuries for Paddy Madden (calf), Ash Palmer (knee) and Ryheem Sheckleford (hamstring). Liam Mandevile (ankle) is also likely to be in the treatroom room for some time, while Devan Tanton (tight thigh) and Tom Naylor (ankle) had to come off at Pride Park, but early assessments are not as serious for those two.

Defender Harvey Araujo, 19, will be confirmed in the coming days as a Chesterfield player, joining on loan from Fulham. He is a left-sided centre back who has been at the Cottagers since he was 11. He signed a new three-year contract last month, which shows how highly they rate him. Like Tanton, who is also on loan from the same Premier League side, he is reported to have had an excellent season in the academy. Town have been looking to bolster that position over the summer to provide Jamie Grimes with competition.

Harvey Araujo pictured in action for Fulham's academy. (Photo by David Price/Arsenal FC via Getty Images)

Meanwhile, Blackburn Rovers winger Dilan Markanday is being linked with a move, according to the Lancashire Telegraph. The 22-year-old left-footer, who normally plays on the right flank, came through the Spurs academy before joining the Ewood Park club in 2022. He has made 35 appearances in total, including 21 in the Championship last season. His stats in his Spurs youth days are impressive, with 17 goals and six assists in 39 outings for the under-18s, and 18 goals and 15 assists in 61 appearances for the under-21s.