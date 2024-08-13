Chesterfield manager Paul Cook. (Photo by Cameron Smith/Getty Images)

Chesterfield manager Paul Cook is hopeful of adding to his squad in the coming days to help cope with the mounting injuries.

Liam Mandeville was not in the squad for the 2-1 defeat to Derby County in the Carabao Cup first round on Tuesday night, Devan Tanton was withdrawn at half-time, while Tom Naylor had to come off in the second-half and Ryan Ciolclough was an unused sub.

Cook said: "Mandeville is going to be out for quite a period of time, he has done his ankle. Ryan Colclough has done his calf. Devan came off at half-time with a tight quad. Hopefully we might have one or two announcements on players coming in and then we will just see from there. I would like to think Tom will be okay. I would like to think we have got one or two more players in before Crewe.”

Town did themselves proud against the Rams, taking the lead through Armando Dobra, but eventually fell to a narrow defeat at Pride Park.

Cook said: “When the draw was made, and we had played them in pre-season, I knew Paul Warne would want to beat us tonight. It was a great occasion. Our supporters travelled in numbers. I thought the team acquitted themselves really well against a really strong calibre of opposition.

"I am really pleased with how we played. Going forward we know we have got to create more chances. We started off really sloppily, Derby were strong for 10-15 minutes, but we grew into the game and I thought we finished the game really well.

"When you come to these games you have got to respect that we are playing against a team two levels above us that have got really good players. I just want us to have moments where we hurt them, that gives your supporters that belief to score.”

He added: "Bailey Hobson was outstanding tonight. He has been so patient. He is such an infectious young man and he has got so much enthusiasm and a little bit of talent as well.

“Our fans gave us such a good ovation at the end of the game which shows how pleased they were with the performance.”

Chesterfield return to league action on Saturday away at Crewe.