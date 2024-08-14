Armando Dobra celebrates his goal against Derby County. Picture: Tina Jenner.

Chesterfield gave a gutsy account of themselves but were defeated 2-1 by Championship Derby County in the Carabao Cup first round.

Armando Dobra drilled the Spireites in front after half an hour at Pride Park but Liam Thompson levelled with a superb strike into the top corner before half-time and then substitute Kayden Jackson struck with just over 20 minutes remaining to send the Rams through.

This was Town’s first game in this competition since August 2017, a cup they have now not got past the first round since 2006, but they could be proud of their efforts as they ran a team two leagues higher very close.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Chesterfield freshened up their attack with three changes from the opening day draw against Swindon Town with Bailey Hobson, James Berry and Joe Quigley all starting. Jamie Grimes and Mike Jones, who have both had injuries, were on the bench, but there was no Liam Mandeville in the squad. The Rams made five swaps from their league defeat to Blackburn Rovers.

The Rams enjoyed more of the ball in the early stages but failed to create anything of note, while Chesterfield’s defence stood strong, with both Tom Naylor and Chey Dunkley making key interceptions and blocks.

The first big chance of the game fell to Dajaune Brown but his close-range header from Eiran Cashin’s cross was straight at Ryan Boot. Soon after, Naylor threw himself at a stinging drive from Tom Barkhuizen which looked to be heading on target.

And then came the moment the 3,000 Spireites fans had been waiting for. The visitors won the ball back on the halfway line, Ollie Banks and Hobson combined before Quigley released Dobra with a clever pass and he drilled in low across Josh Vickers to send those in the away end absolutely wild.

That gave Chesterfield momentum and filled them with even more belief and they went close to grabbing a second when Hobson struck just wide from the edge of the box.

The Spireites would have loved to have taken a lead into half-time but Derby equalised when Thompson’s wonderful strike swerved into the top corner, giving Boot no chance.

Devan Tanton was replaced at half-time by Vontae Daley-Campbell, with Paul Cook later revealing that was due to a tight thigh.

Chesterfield were guilty of giving the ball away a few times in the first 15 minutes of the second-half and they almost paid the price when Kenzo Goudmijn smacked the crossbar from six-yards out following a Kane Wilson cross. Minutes later, Brown glanced a header wide as the hosts were on top.

Rams boss Paul Warne made four changes on the hour-mark and one of those, Nathaniel Mendez-Laing, hooked an effort wide at the near post.

Brown then had a glorious chance to put Derby in front following a swift counter-attack but his touch was heavy and Boot collected.

Chesterfield suffered some injuries in pre-season and they might have got another one on the list with Naylor forced off with an ankle problem but he did at least walk off so hopefully it was just a precaution. Captain Grimes replaced him and came on for his minutes of the season.

Derby went ahead for the first time on 68 minutes when substitute Jackson reacted quickest in the box to finish.

Just like they did against Swindon, Chesterfield finished strong with Dobra hooking over and Hobson drilling just wide, but they couldn’t force an equaliser to take it to penalties.

Chesterfield: Boot; Tanton (Daley-Campbell, 46), Naylor (Grimes, 70), Dunkley, Gordon; Oldaker, Banks (Akinola, 73); Dobra, Hobson, Berry (Drummond, 65), Quigley (Jacobs, 73).

Unused subs: Williams, Jones, Colclough,Grigg.