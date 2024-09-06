Four players miss out in Chesterfield's EFL squad - three places open for free agents
Ryheem Sheckleford and Ash Palmer, who are both injured until November, are not included in the 22-man squad, with Bailey Hobson, who Paul Cook wants to loan out, and Branden Horton, also missing out.
Teams can still sign free agents and the Spireites have three spaces spare for that possibility. They currently have former Sheffiel United midfielder John Fleck training with them.
Clubs from the Championship to League Two had to submit their squad lists to the EFL, who have now published them online, this week. . Goalkeepers and players under the age of 21 do not make up the 22.
The players listed are the only ones available to be selected until the January transfer window. Clubs then submit another list once the window closes.
Town’s senior squad list:
- Ollie Banks
- James Berry
- Ryan Colclough
- Connor Cook
- Vontae Daley-Campbell
- Armando Dobra
- Kane Drummond
- Chey Dunkley
- Lewis Gordon
- Will Grigg
- Jamie Grimes
- Michael Jacobs
- Mike Jones
- Paddy Madden
- Liam Mandeville
- Dilan Markanday
- Tom Naylor
- Darren Oldaker
- Tyrone Williams
The under-21 players are:
- Harvey Araujo
- Liam Jessop
- Jenson Metcalfe
- Ali Mohiuddin
- Ashton Rinaldo
- Devan Tanton
- Max Thompson
