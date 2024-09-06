Four players miss out in Chesterfield's EFL squad - three places open for free agents

Four players have been left out of Chesterfield’s squad until January.

Ryheem Sheckleford and Ash Palmer, who are both injured until November, are not included in the 22-man squad, with Bailey Hobson, who Paul Cook wants to loan out, and Branden Horton, also missing out.

Teams can still sign free agents and the Spireites have three spaces spare for that possibility. They currently have former Sheffiel United midfielder John Fleck training with them.

Clubs from the Championship to League Two had to submit their squad lists to the EFL, who have now published them online, this week. . Goalkeepers and players under the age of 21 do not make up the 22.

The players listed are the only ones available to be selected until the January transfer window. Clubs then submit another list once the window closes.

Town’s senior squad list:

Ollie Banks

James Berry

Ryan Colclough

Connor Cook

Vontae Daley-Campbell

Armando Dobra

Kane Drummond

Chey Dunkley

Lewis Gordon

Will Grigg

Jamie Grimes

Michael Jacobs

Mike Jones

Paddy Madden

Liam Mandeville

Dilan Markanday

Tom Naylor

Darren Oldaker

Tyrone Williams

The under-21 players are:

Harvey Araujo

Liam Jessop

Jenson Metcalfe

Ali Mohiuddin

Ashton Rinaldo

Devan Tanton

Max Thompson