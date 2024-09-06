John Fleck. (Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)

Former Sheffield United midfielder John Fleck is training with Chesterfield.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 33-year-old is a free agent after leaving Championship Blackburn Rovers at the end of last season.

It remains to be seen whether he is just training to keep his fitness up or whether there could be a deal on the table for him.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Scottish midfielder has also played for Rangers, Blackpool and Coventry City.

Fleck most notably spent eight years at Sheffield United, making more than 250 appearances, winning promotions from League One and to the Premier League, featuring more than 60 times in the top-flight.

As well as his success at Bramall Lane, the Glasgow-born man also won the Scottish Premier League three times and the Scottish Cup once with Rangers.

Chesterfield have submitted their squad list to the EFL and have left a couple of spaces spare in case they want to add any free agents, with manager Paul Cook saying it is a market they are interested in.

Town return to league action on Saturday at home to Grimsby Town.