Chesterfield have left a couple of spaces in their squad spare in case they want to explore the free agent market.

The Spireites, along with all the other clubs, submitted their squad list to the EFL on Wednesday, although it is yet to be made public. Confirmation should come shortly, but it sounds like long-term injured pair Ash Palmer and Ryheem Sheckleford have been left out for now, as has Bailey Hobson with a view to a loan, while Branden Horton may also have been omitted.

The transfer window closed last Friday but clubs can still sign free agents, while those in the National League can continue as normal.

Asked about free agents, Paul Cook told the DT: “Yes, we are interested in every market. The out of contract ones would be an interest albeit, as I speak today, once Paddy Madden comes back to reinforce the number nine position, with Will Grigg and Kane Drummond, we are probably happy with what we have got. But obviously if something came around...I get great support from above me, I really do, I can’t thank Phil and Ash (Kirk) and the rest of the club enough, I am sure that we would be open if it was something that we felt that made us better we could possibly look at.”

The EFL will publish all squad lists on their website once ready, which last year was on September 7. Teams must submit 22 names, not including goalkeepers and under-21 players.

Cook explained: "We have kept a couple of spaces, maybe two or three in there, they can also be for our lads who are just not in the squad at the minute. Lads like Bailey Hobson, for example, I am looking to try and get out on loan because he really needs to play competitively every week and as a player Bailey deserves that. I would pick Bailey tomorrow against Grimsby with no fear. He is a superstar of a young man but he needs to play regular football now. Hopefully I can get him that soon.”

He added: “Ash Palmer and Ryheem Sheckleford are long-term injuries, Branden Horton is out injured at the minute, I’ve already mentioned Bailey Hobson, Timmy Akinola has gone out. We are keeping our options open that any of those players could come into our squad and we would be very happy.”