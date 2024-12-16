Four Chesterfield January transfer window talking points as big decisions loom

The countdown to the January transfer window is on!

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

From January 1, clubs can buy, loan and sell players again until the end of the month. It will be the first time since 2018 that Chesterfield have been involved in this particular deadline and it is shaping up to be an intriguing one. Let’s take a look at some of the talking points going into it...

DILLY DALLY

This decision is out of Chesterfield’s hands but of course it would be a big boost to keep Dilan Markanday on loan. The 23-year-old has scored seven goals in all competitions and has impressed with his performances. His parent club, Blackburn Rovers, have an option to recall him in January and are monitoring his progress. The attacker has gone on record saying that he is enjoying his time at the Spireites and that he would only want to go back to Ewood Park if he was to play regularly. Another possibility is that Blackburn recall him and loan him out to a League One side to test his ability even further. He understandably wants to play at the highest level he can but he is certainly not demanding a move and his displays suggest he is very much happy where he is. Blackburn’s decision not to allow him to play for Chesterfield in the FA Cup hints at a likely recall. Ideally, if they do, then they will do it at the start of the month so that Town have enough time to get a replacement in. A last-minute phone call to return to Rovers would be damaging.

The January transfer window is just around the corner.

UNPLUG THE FAX

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

You never hear of anyone using fax machines apart from football clubs on transfer deadline day. I’m sure technology has moved on now, but if Chesterfield do have a fax machine, then they would be wise to pull the plug out so as not to lose any of their stars. You would have to be naive to think that clubs are not keeping an eye on 10-goal James Berry and there have been murmurings of interest in Darren Oldaker. But, not too long ago Town didn’t have any assets on the pitch, and now they have a handful which shows the club is moving in the right direction. They are also in a healthy financial position so they will be able to bat away any cheeky offers but of course everyone eventually has their price. And, if the worst comes to worst, I’d back Paul Cook and his staff to find some top replacements. A recruitment meeting took place recently where all ‘what if’ scenarios were discussed so fans can be rest assured they aren’t just sat twiddling their thumbs.

WHAT DO THEY NEED?

Rather than a load of new signings, what they really need is their injured players to return and to stay fit. None of them have been described as long-term, with the middle of December to the middle of January the timeline. Chesterfield started the season with 19 registered ‘senior’ players out of a possible 22 allowed. Since then John Fleck has been signed, Mike Jones has dropped out, and Ryheem Sheckleford, Bailey Hobson and Branden Horton have all been added which means they are at full capacity. If they are to strengthen then there will have to be some juggling. Just my opinion, but I think a different type of striker option could prove useful. A mobile target man. Someone who could give Will Grigg a breather. Another body could be needed in central midfield too with Jones needing surgery and if Fleck can’t get fit. Jenson Metcalfe will be back in the new year all being well.

MAKE OR BREAK?

I’ve heard and read a lot about how Chesterfield’s season rests on the transfer window. I understand the comments because with certain big clubs not being in the division this year it does feel like it would be a missed opportunity and the league table suggests it is wide open. And, for me, the Spireites’ squad is good enough to go up. But I’m also of the opinion of ‘what’s the rush?’. After six seasons in non-league, I don’t feel like there’s a rush to risk or do anything mad in the window. I'm of the opinion that Chesterfield will be a League One club in the next couple of years either way.