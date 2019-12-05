Former Spireite Kevin Davies turns down approach from local consortium to get involved in Chesterfield FC takeover deal

Former Spireite Kevin Davies has turned down an approach from a local consortium to get involved in a possible takeover deal for Chesterfield FC.

Davies, 42, started his career with The Blues in 1993 before moving to Southampton four years later.

In his time at the club he was a fans’ favourite and he is still very well thought of among Town supporters.

We understand he was approached last month on behalf of a local consortium who wanted to explore the possibility of him being involved in their bid to buy the club.

But Davies decided against it because he lives in Dorset which would make it difficult for him to commit to it.

The former Premier League forward would still like to return to the club one day, however logistically it is not the right for him at the moment.

He has previously spoken about his “love” for the club.

The former Blackburn Rovers and Bolton Wanderers man ventured into football management in 2017 as Southport boss but he was sacked after just six months.

Yesterday former Port Vale owner, Norman Smurthwaite, who had been linked with a takeover of the Spireites, told us a deal for him to buy the club was “highly unlikely” because of a financial tie he still has with his former club.

Last week the same local consortium who approached Davies said it was “hopeful” a deal to buy Chesterfield FC could be done and added that it had been “virtually agreed”.