Former Sheffield United and Rotherham United goalkeeper training with Chesterfield
Jamal Blackman, 30, has been spotted in video footage released by the club.
He is a free agent after being released by League One Burton Albion, where he made just eight appearances in total, at the end of last season.
Blackman, a former England youth international, started out at Chelsea but has also played for local sides Sheffield United and Rotherham United. His other clubs also include Los Angeles, Exeter City and Wycombe Wanderers, as well as loans at Leeds United, Middlesbrough and Bristol Rovers.
The Spireites are searching for another keeper, with Ryan Boot the only senior stopper on the books, backed-up by young Aussie Ashton Rinaldo.
Earlier this summer, former Colchester United goalkeeper Sam Hornby trained with the Blues but he has now signed for Walsall.
Blackman could play against Scunthorpe United on Friday night in the last pre-season friendly.
