Former Sheffield United star John Fleck has signed for Chesterfield after being released by Blackburn Rovers at the end of last season.

New Spireites signing John Fleck says he is ready to work his socks off for the team.

The experienced former Sheffield United midfielder signed for Chesterfield on Tuesday after a short spell training with the club.

And Fleck, who won promotion to the Premier League with the Blades in the 2018/19 season, revealed how a routine fitness request led to a surprise move to the promotion-chasers.

“I live in Sheffield and got in contact with Paul (Cook) and the staff, they let me come in and train and it has led to me being here now,” he said.

“It was initially with a view to keeping up my fitness, until about the second day U think, when I spoke to the manager to see if there was an interest in me staying.

“I was a free agent in the summer and was just initially looking to keep myself as fit as possible and recover from an injury.

“I have kept myself ticking over the whole summer, but it can be difficult to keep up fitness levels when you are working on your own. I was doing some boxing training over the summer and had people to work with some of the time.

“I feel great now and I will keep getting fitter and fitter as I go. I have only trained for just over a week so match sharpness will probably take some time, as it always does, but I'm available for selection and we will just wait and see.”

The Scottish veteran (33) has also enjoyed spells with Glasgow Rangers, Blackpool and Coventry City and been capped five times by his country during his impressive career.

But it was a chat with former Sheffield United team-mate Enda Stevens which further helped to convince Fleck that it was the right move.

“I'm obviously very close with Enda, who was close with Paul and Gary Roberts during his time at Portsmouth,” added Fleck.

“I spoke to him about the move and Enda told me how they operate. As with most managers, it's just about hard work and if you give 100 per cent you can't go too far wrong.

“The manager has got plenty of experience around him, who have been involved in great levels of football. I will just keep working hard and play my game.”

Fleck, who could make his Spireites debut against Port Vale this weekend, is now targeting another promotion to add to his CV.

“There are a lot of good teams at League Two level, so it is going to be very tough,” he said.

“Chesterfield have got an experienced team here, who have been there themselves and done it, so it's just about keeping the standard right in training.

“We are looking to get out of the league and we just need the consistency of results and performance.

“The players have been great with me since I came in. I came to the game on Saturday with the kids, it was great to get the win. It was a decent game and an important three points.”