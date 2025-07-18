Former QPR, Charlton Athletic, Peterborough United, Rotherham United and Derby County star signs Matlock Town deal

Conor Washington has joined Matlock Town. Photo: Derby County FC.

Matlock Town have confirmed the signing of Northern Ireland international forward Conor Washington following his release by Derby County.

Kent-born Washington netted seven times in League Two for Newport County in the first half of the 2013/14 campaign before sealing a move to League One with Peterborough United. He went on to score on a further five occasions during a campaign that ultimately ended in play-off defeat. Tallies of 13 and 15 followed over the next two seasons, including a first-ever career hat-trick during 2015/16, taking the striker to 33 goals in 94 games for the Posh.

His fine form saw him earn a seven-figure switch to Queens Park Rangers of the Championship in January 2016 and Washington scored 14 times in 98 appearances before joining Sheffield United for the 2018/19 campaign where he played a part in the Blades earning promotion to the Premier League.

The 2019/20 season was spent with Heart of Midlothian in Scotland. However, the COVID-19 outbreak ended the campaign prematurely.

Washington returned to England with League One outfit Charlton Athletic in the summer of 2020 and scored 11 times in each of the 2020/21 and 2021/22 seasons for the Addicks. This form earned him a move back to the Championship with Rotherham, where he found the net six times.

Washington would make the move to Derby County for an undisclosed fee in the summer of 2023, where he would spend two seasons before departing at the end of his deal this summer.

On the international stage, Washington has been a regular in the Northern Ireland squad for many years, scoring six times in 43 appearances.