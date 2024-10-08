Former Middlesbrough, Leeds United, Birmingham City and Huddersfield Town star signs for Matlock Town

By Mark Duffy
Published 8th Oct 2024, 14:06 BST
Matlock Town have appointed experienced midfielder Adam Clayton as a player-coach.

The 35-year-old was most recently with NPL Division One side Liversedge, but enjoyed a successful professional career prior to that which included several years in the Championship and Premier League.

Clayton began his career at Manchester City, also turning out for England U20s.

He would have loan spells with Carlisle United and Leeds United, then his time at Elland Road would become a permanent deal and between loan spells with Peterborough and MK Dons, Clayton made 45 appearances in his two year spell before a move to Huddersfield Town came calling and over another two-year period he made 85 appearances.

Adam Clayton (right) tussles with Manchester City's Kevin De Bruyne during his time at Middlesbrough. Photo: Getty.Adam Clayton (right) tussles with Manchester City's Kevin De Bruyne during his time at Middlesbrough. Photo: Getty.
In August 2014, Clayton made the move to Middlesbrough, becoming an integral part of the Boro midfeld that won them promotion to the Premier League in 2016, going on to appear 34 times in the top flight during the 16/17 season.

After six years and 214 appearances spread between the Championship and Premier League while at Boro, a chance to link up with former manager Aitor Karanka saw him move to Birmingham City for a two-year spell, followed by short periods with Doncaster Rovers, Bradford City and Rochdale.

