Former Ipswich Town promotion-winning defender looking forward to working with Paul Cook again at Chesterfield
The 31-year-old joins the Spireites on a free transfer and has penned a contract until the end of the season. Donacien worked with Cook when he was in charge at Portman Road and the pair reunite again.
The versatile defender, who is said to be able to play anywhere across the back four, featured heavily in Ipswich’s promotion to the Championship two seasons ago and he also helped Accrington Stanley go up from League Two in 2018.
Donacien, who will wear shirt number 44, said: “It feels good to have got it all done and I’m ready to go. I’ve been in contact with the gaffer and Kieron Dyer for a while now and they’ve been keeping tabs on me. “He (Paul Cook) brought me back in and he helped me a lot. It will be good to play under him again.”
His appearances for the Tractor Boys were limited last season due to injury as they won promotion to the Premier League but, despite being out of contract last summer, he is held in such high regard that he was invited back to training so he could continue his rehabilitation from groin surgery.
Donacien, who started out at Aston Villa, has been capped four times by Saint Lucia and has also played for the likes of Tranmere Rovers, Newport County and Fleetwood Town. He could make his Chesterfield debut against Rotherham United in the EFL Trophy on Tuesday night.
