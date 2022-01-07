Steve Chettle (back, centre) and Mark Clifford (front, centre) have new roles at Basford United.

Steve Chettle has been confirmed as United’s new director of football having previously been the club’s first team manager.

Chettle left that position earlier this week but moved immediately into his new role where he will now oversee football operations at Greenwich Avenue.

Basford acted swiftly in appointing Mark Clifford as first team manager alongside Liam Hearn – who returns as player/assistant – and Wayne Scott who steps up as coach.

Clifford was both manager and then owner/chairman at Ilkeston before stepping down to focus on his coaching career late last year, becoming first team coach alongside Chettle at Basford.

The announcements come only four days after chairman and owner Chris Munroe declared he was to retire at ‘an appropriate point’ as the club aims to enter the next stage of its expansion and progression.

Commenting, Munroe said: “Steve has accepted the role of Basford United director of football operations and will be responsible for all senior football aspects of the football club, from the first team to educational academy, to our weekend academy sections.

“He has also been very instrumental at the club and having one of the best educational academies in the Midlands, so he will continue to oversee and implement best practices and continue to have an active day-to-day involvement.

“I am absolutely delighted to welcome Mark, Liam and Wayne to their roles, three high quality individuals who know our club, desire and culture.

“I think they will do a superb job and have not ruled out getting into the play-offs. It is truly an exciting time for the club and this final announcement really ends the week on a significant high - I wish them all the very best!”

Chettle added: "After meeting with the chairman following his statement regarding the club at the weekend, we sat down and spoke about the structure and important roles that need to be made to keep moving forwards.

“The director of football role was an area that is really important and, having been the head of football within the Academy and managing the first team, it has given me a massive insight into all overall running of Basford United.

"My day-to-day work with the Academy will remain the same but I will now be able to support the new management team in other areas that we haven't had before. The promotion to director of football is extremely exciting and is the next chapter in my football life."

Clifford spoke of his appointment: “I’m really looking forward to the challenge ahead. We have an excellent group that needs to kick on if we have any aspirations in pushing towards the play-off spots.

“We all share the same vision and aspirations and I’m looking forward to working towards those.

“I’d like to thank the chairman and the senior management team for this opportunity. I’m excited that in Steve [Chettle], we have a great figurehead that will add value to the management team.”