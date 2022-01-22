The experienced striker has made just one start for Chesterfield this season which came in the FA Cup fourth qualifying round against Curzon Ashton. The 39-year-old scored in that match but has found his game time in the league limited to just eight minutes of football.

Tyson’s departure comes after the Blues announced the signing of striker Joe Quigley from Yeovil Town last night.

Manager James Rowe confirmed yesterday that a ‘small group’ of players had been made available for loan.

Nathan Tyson has joined Alfreton Town on loan.

Alfreton, who are at home to Blyth Spartans today, are currently 12th in the National League North, just one point off the play-offs.

The former Nottingham Forest and Derby County man has made no secret of his desire to play football until he is 40 and hopes to get one more promotion on his CV.