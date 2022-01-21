Jak McCourt could be one of the players made available for loan.

Although no names were mentioned, the likes of Jak McCourt, Stefan Payne and Nathan Tyson have had limited game time this season, while Joe Rowley and Tom Denton may need a loan after their injuries.

“There is a small group of players that we identified yesterday that can go out on loan that need game time,” Rowe told the DT.

"But we don’t want to send them out for the season. We just want initially a month’s loan on those players so they can hit form again in terms of minutes.”

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Rowe highlighted how a short loan at Tamworth for Jim Kellermann worked well for him.