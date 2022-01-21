Chesterfield make 'small group' of players available for loan
The Spireites have made a ‘small group’ of players available for loan.
Although no names were mentioned, the likes of Jak McCourt, Stefan Payne and Nathan Tyson have had limited game time this season, while Joe Rowley and Tom Denton may need a loan after their injuries.
“There is a small group of players that we identified yesterday that can go out on loan that need game time,” Rowe told the DT.
"But we don’t want to send them out for the season. We just want initially a month’s loan on those players so they can hit form again in terms of minutes.”
Rowe highlighted how a short loan at Tamworth for Jim Kellermann worked well for him.
He added: "He came back and started the Wrexham game out of nowhere and performed really well for us so we know it can work. Short-term loans can be very influential on players’ mindsets and form. A short-term loan for that small group of players will probably do them wonders and improve us when they come back.”