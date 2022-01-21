The 25-year-old, who has scored six goals in 16 league games this season, has joined for an undisclosed fee on a contract until 2024.

“It’s a massive club and I’ve joined at a good time,” Quigley said.

“It’s a Football League set-up – the club’s too big to be in this league so we’ve got to try and get out of it.”

Joe Quigley, pictured playing for Yeovil Town, has signed for Chesterfield.

Manager James Rowe added: “Joe has big potential and he joins an environment here where I am sure he can fulfil that in the coming years.

“He is focused on achieving in the short-term this season with us and I am sure our fans will give him a warm welcome at the Technique Stadium tomorrow.”

And Yeovil chairman Scott Priestnall said: “The decision to accept the offer for Joe is one that helps improve our cash resources at a time when our average attendances are much lower than expected, and as a result, we have a shortfall in our budget for this season.”

The former Republic of Ireland Under-21 international has lots of experience of playing in the National League and has made appearances in League One and League Two.

He will boost Town’s attacking options as they aim to continue to challenge for the title in the second-half of the season.

The forward started his career in the Bournemouth academy and was loaned out to a number of clubs including Torquay United, Wrexham, Gillingham and Boreham Wood.

Moves to Maidstone United, Bromley and Dagenham and Redbridge followed before he signed for the Glovers in October 2020.

He only signed a new contract at Huish Park in April last year, extending his stay until summer 2023.