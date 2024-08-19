Former Chesterfield defender signs for National League South club
The left-back was released by Chesterfield earlier in the summer after helping them win the National League title.
The 23-year-old spent two years at the Blues after joining from Ipswich Town.
The defender has now signed for National League South side Hornchurch, who won the Isthmian League Premier Division last season.
Clements made his debut in a 3-1 win at Hampton & Richmond on the opening day. They lost 1-0 at home to Eastbourne Borough on Saturday.
He spoke highly of his time at Chesterfield in an interview with the DT in May where he said: “It was definitely a positive two years for me I feel. Obviously I would have liked to have played a few more games. I would like to think I did alright when I played but that is not necessarily for me to say. I would like to think I have given my all when I have played. I have really enjoyed my two years. I loved every minute of it.”
