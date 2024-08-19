Former Chesterfield defender signs for National League South club

Former Spireite Bailey Clements has signed for a new club.

He spoke highly of his time at Chesterfield in an interview with the DT in May where he said: “It was definitely a positive two years for me I feel. Obviously I would have liked to have played a few more games. I would like to think I did alright when I played but that is not necessarily for me to say. I would like to think I have given my all when I have played. I have really enjoyed my two years. I loved every minute of it.”