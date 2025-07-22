Former Chesterfield defender Miguel Freckleton is set for a move to the Scottish Premiership, according to reports.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 21-year-old was on loan at the Spireites from Sheffield United in the 2023/2024 season, helping them win the National League title and seal their return back to the Football League. Freckleton played 19 times, scoring twice, as the Blues were crowned champions.

The centre-back, who can also fill in at left-back, was loaned out to Swindon Town in League Two last season, making 32 appearances in all competitions. After a difficult period in which he was apparently criticised by some Robins fans, Freckleton bounced back to become a regular starter under Ian Holloway in the second-half of the campaign as they climbed the table.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

According to reports, Freckleton is now closing in on a six-figure move to St Mirren in the Scottish Premiership. The Buddies finished sixth last season. He has one year left on his contract.

Miguel Freckleton.

Freckleton joined the Blades from Mangotsfield United in December 2021 and went into the under-21 ranks. As well as Chesterfield and Swindon, he has also had loan stints at Wealdstone and Yeovil Town earlier in his career.