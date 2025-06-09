Former Blackpool and South Shields goalkeeper becomes Matlock Town's sixth summer signing

The South Shields stopper kept 17 clean sheets in 45 National League North outings last season. The 26-year-old is starting to come into his own and could be keen to progress his career with a move up the ladder, especially with the Mariners rumoured to be in a tight spot financially. A good size, a good age and with links to the local area, it could make sense.

​Matlock Town will be hoping to have solved their ‘goalkeeper problem’ after the acquisition of South Shields stopper Myles Boney this week.

The Gladiators used seven goalkeepers last season as they were relegated to the NPL Division One East, many of them loan signings, with their reasons for departure ranging from loss of form through to serious injury.

But they have now brought in a permanent signing and someone with good experience in non-league football.

Boney, 27, began his career at Blackpool, where he spent a five-year spell that included brief loan moves to Nantwich Town and Solihull Moors.

Following a loan spell at South Shields, Boney would make the permanent move to the Mariners, becoming one of the standout goalkeepers in the Northern Premier League and National League North, keeping 80 clean sheets in 227 appearances after joining in July 2020.

But the north-east side opted not to renew his contract this summer and he has instead moved to the Gladiators as they continue to build an impressive-looking squad ahead of the new campaign.

Matlock boss Adam Clayton said: “Getting a goalkeeper in has been a priority since being given the job permanently.

"Together with the club, we have put an enormous amount of work into getting the right player and also the right person.

“To have any form of success for any team, you need a top goalkeeper that the team trusts.

“In Myles, I believe we have got just that. He will bring a presence and stability to our team with some brilliant attributes to help us achieve our ambitions."

Boney is the sixth signing of the summer so far for Matlock.

Buxton trio Diego DeGirolamo, Tommy Elliott and Ben Sault were among the first through the door, while defender Dwayne Wiley has also returned to the club having left Alfreton Town. Defender Harlain Mbayo has also joined from Bedford Town.

They join Montel Gibson, Charlie Oglesby, Josh Granite, Jeremie Milambo, Fouad Bachirou, Jake Thompson, Liam Ravenhill, Cameron Wilson and player-boss Clayton as those signed up for next season so far.

