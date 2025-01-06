Derby County youngster joins National League North side Alfreton Town on loan

Alfreton have signed Derby keeper Jack Thompson on loan.

Derby County’s young goalkeeper Jack Thompson has joined Alfreton Town on a short-term loan.

The Rams’ shot-stopper has joined the National League North side on a month-long youth loan move, as he looks to gain some valuable experience in senior men’s football.

The 18-year-old had a similar spell with Kettering Town earlier this season and has made seven appearances in Premier League 2 for Jake Buxton's Under-21s this term.

He has recently been training with the Rams' first-team under the tutelage of Goalkeeping Coach Andy Warrington with senior shot-stoppers Jacob Widell Zetterström and Josh Vickers, while he also joined the senior squad for their training camp in Spain back in July.

Thompson has been on the books with Derby since the age of eight and put pen-to-paper on his first professional contract with the club in December 2023, which will see him through to 2026.

Thompson received his first England Under-18s call-up in early 2024 to round off a fine individual season.