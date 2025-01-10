Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Devan Tanton’s loan spell at Chesterfield has been cut short and he has returned to Fulham.

The right-back signed in the summer on a season-long loan but his time at the Spireites has come to an end at the midway point.

The 21-year-old, who has been capped by Colombia, performed strongly but he was restricted to just 11 appearances, eight of those coming in the league, in all competitions because of injuries. His time at the club was stop-start, his last outing coming in a 1-0 home win against Barrow on November 23.

Despite Tanton’s departure, Chesterfield still have two other right-backs on the books in Ryheem Sheckleford and Vontae Daley-Campbell. Sheckleford has been in good form since returning from a long lay-off and Daley-Campbell is thought to be edging closer to being back fit again.

Devan Tanton.

Clubs are only allowed to name five loan players in a matchday squad, and Tanton leaving means the Spireites currently have four (Max Thompson, Harvey Araujo, Jenson Metcalfe and Dilan Markanday), but that number could soon return to five, with Luton Town striker Aribim Pepple set to join on loan from after being recalled from Southend United.

In other news, Chesterfield have rejected a bid from Blackpool for James Berry, but the Tangerines are expected to return with another offer.