Chesterfield drew 1-1 with Alfreton Town in a pre-season friendly on Saturday.

Here are some of our big talking points from the game:

INJURY WOES

The injury woes from last season struck again as Devan Tanton was forced off in the first-half after rolling his ankle while stretching to keep the ball in play on the touchline. It happened right in front of the press box and you could see the discomfort and disappointment on his face. He made a brief attempt to shrug it off but after a couple of steps he knew he could not continue and headed down the tunnel 35 minutes into his first start since returning. His loan at Chesterfield last season was cut short because of injury issues but, such is his talent, he has been brought back again for a second go. His previous injury problems were muscle-related whereas this latest setback was just really bad luck. The Colombian is now a doubt for the first game of the season against Barrow. The right-back spot has been a troublesome position in the last year, with Ryheem Sheckleford, Vontae Daley-Campbell and Janoi Donacien all struggling to keep fit. Even makeshift right-back Liam Mandeville is currently out after having a minor knee operation! It was Alfreton 12 months ago where Jamie Grimes pulled his quad so it has not been a happy place to go recently.

Dylan Duffy in action against Alfreton. Picture: Tom Morris.

STARTING XI

I think most people are of the opinion that the starting line-up at the Impact Arena is probably going to be one that starts against Barrow on August 2. If Tanton is unavailable, then Daley-Campbell should come in. But other than that, that looks to be the strongest XI and one favoured the most by Paul Cook from his selections so far in pre-season. The final friendly outing against Sheffield United – who have put six past York City and five past Rotherham United in their last two games - this weekend should give us another indication of what Cook is thinking. Although with officials from Barrow likely to be in attendance on a scouting mission, the Spireites might not reveal their full hand.

ENGINE ROOM

Eight new signings have come through the door and I really rate Chesterfield’s transfer business so far. But I can’t help but feel they are still a bit short in central midfield. Ryan Stirk looks like he has been playing for the Spireites for years and I expect him to be the mainstay in the middle of the park. But who could consistently partner him? Matt Dibley-Dias has already rolled his ankle like Tanton, John Fleck will need to be managed, Luke Butterfield is a rookie and Tom Naylor doesn’t seem to be fancied in that position anymore, although he did get an outing there in the latter stages against Alfreton. I still think they need a bit of an enforcer in the engine room, someone a bit nasty, someone who will break up play and put themselves about. If I had to choose one position to bring in a quality addition that’s what I would go for.

DOUBLE D’S

A shout out to Dylan Duffy, who has been one of Chesterfield’s impressive performers in pre-season. After signing from Lincoln City in January, he started his Blues career quite brightly but was not able to get regular starts. But he has been one of the main plus points so far, looking really sharp wherever he plays across the three attacking positions. The crosses from the left or the right with his wand of a left foot should have Will Grigg and Lee Bonis drooling. It may have only been against National League North opposition but his link play in the ‘10’ was intelligent. He feels like a new signing.

DARK HORSES

For anyone who likes a flutter, I think Chey Dunkley could be a shrewd bet for some goals from centre-back this season. I haven’t seen many players attack the ball in the opposition box with such desire before. And another dark horse I fancy for a few goals is Lee Bonis. His attitude has been excellent. Early days but he reminds me of a Jamie Vardy nuisance-type.