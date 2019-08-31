Dagenham and Redbridge manager Peter Taylor says Chesterfield boss John Sheridan will 'get it right'

Dagenham and Redbridge manage Peter Taylor believes Chesterfield manager John Sheridan will 'get it right'.

The Spireites and the Daggers played out a 1-1 draw at the Proact this afternoon.

Dagenham led at half-time through Joan Luque but Chesterfield equalised when Mike Fondop headed in a Laurence Maguire cross with 20 minutes to go.

The result leaves Town in 22nd in the National league with no win in eight games.

Taylor said: "I think Chesterfield will still be up there at the end of the season.

"They will be one of the promotion favourites.

"I know John (Sheridan) has had a difficult time but he will definitely get it right.

"I would have settled for a point if someone had offered me that yesterday.

"I was quite pleased with the performance, especially in the first half.

"They then scored a good goal, poor from us because you have got to stop the crosses coming in but they score a good goal and he (Fondop) out jumps one of our centre-halves so it is a bad goal for us.

"Every now again they went long which John (Sheridan) was disappointed with but I thought they handled it well and I thought they tried to play and they caused us problems but, I must admit, first half we were quite solid and deserved to go in with the lead but we could not get that second goal."

He added: "I think Chesterfield have an excellent manager who is very experienced who has had good and bad times - like us all - and I have got no doubt in my mind that he will get it right, there is no doubt about that and the players to me are always going to be with him on that. Once you get that win I am sure things will change."