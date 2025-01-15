Cresswell pleased as Matlock return to action with a win

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Ryan Cresswell was happy to see his Matlock Town side return to action with a victory on Tuesday night – particularly as they had barely been able to train over the last fortnight.

Having not played since New Year’s Day due to postponements caused by the freezing weather, training sessions also proved hard to arrange with numerous facilities suffering similar issues in terms of frozen surfaces.

And having seen his team beat Prescot Cables 2-1 thanks to goals from Montel Gibson and Remaye Campbell, with John Murphy replying late on for the visitors, he was pleased to have overseen a seventh game unbeaten.

He said: “I’m really pleased with the three points. In the first-half we looked like a team that hasn’t done anything for two weeks as we looked a bit leggy and rusty, but we scored a good goal to go in 1-0 up knowing that we hadn’t reached anywhere near the level of performance that we expect from our players.

Ryan Cresswell took heart from a good win on Tuesday despite his players being 'rusty'.

"Then in the second-half I thought we played really well. The two central midfielders, Adam Clayton and Fouad Bachirou, kept us ticking over, the two wide men did the job we asked them to do and we got a very well-worked second goal.

"The only disappointment was the way we conceded.

"I never ever doubt this squad’s commitment to the cause. The work rate and everything was clear to see – we had Montel Gibson tracking back to left-back in the 95th minute to put a block in. You can see that everybody is wanting to win and showing the grit and determination to do that.”

Matlock now face the long trip to Workington this weekend to face a side who haven’t played since January 4 and haven’t won since November 26.

They then go to Gainsborough Trinity on Tuesday night, who drew 1-1 at FC United of Manchester on Tuesday as they aim to play catch-up on league games thanks to strong runs in the FA Cup and FA Trophy, in the latter of which they still remain.

Cresswell said: “I think we’ve got through the Prescot game unscathed in terms of injuries and I’m looking forward to Saturday’s game.

"It’s a long trip but we’ll prepare best we can, put a game plan together and hopefully we’ll got up there and get three points. We’re looking to win every game we play but I think Workington will make it difficult and know we’ve had a long trip, so will likely be out of the traps early doors, but we just have to manage that and try and get the points.”