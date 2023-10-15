Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Poppies, two divisions below the Spireites, only trailed 1-0 at half-time but they were blown away by the Blues in the second-half.

Leese said: “It was the toughest draw of the round. It was a big ask today and we have come up short.

“It was a difficult game, it was a big ask, but what I will say is that there will be teams in the National League who come here and have that done to them as well so let’s not be too hard on ourselves. For all intents and purposes they are a League Two or even a League One side. If you go through their squad list you would stop reading after three or four players because they have all been playing with Football League experience.”

Kettering Town manager Andy Leese.

He continued: “What we set out to do we did well for an hour but we didn’t do it completely right. When we got the ball back we didn’t retain it. We were pressed but we didn’t do enough with the ball when we got it back so that is my big disappointment today.