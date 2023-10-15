Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Spireites booked their place in the first round proper with a comfortable 5-0 win against Kettering Town on Saturday, which banked them £9,375 in prize money.

They are now in the hat for the next round with a tie against a League One or League Two club a possibility.

The draw takes place on ITV1 from 2.30pm. Chesterfield are ball number 57. The prize money for winners in this round is £40,000. Ties are to be played across the weekend of November 3-6.

Here are the ball numbers for the draw: