Chesterfield set to find out FA Cup first round opponents - ball numbers in full
Chesterfield will find out their FA Cup first round opponents on Sunday afternoon.
By Liam Norcliffe
Published 15th Oct 2023, 08:31 BST- 1 min read
Updated 15th Oct 2023, 08:31 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
The Spireites booked their place in the first round proper with a comfortable 5-0 win against Kettering Town on Saturday, which banked them £9,375 in prize money.
They are now in the hat for the next round with a tie against a League One or League Two club a possibility.
The draw takes place on ITV1 from 2.30pm. Chesterfield are ball number 57. The prize money for winners in this round is £40,000. Ties are to be played across the weekend of November 3-6.
Here are the ball numbers for the draw:
- 1. Accrington Stanley
- 2. AFC Wimbledon
- 3. Barnsley
- 4. Barrow
- 5. Blackpool
- 6. Bolton Wanderers
- 7. Bradford City
- 8. Bristol Rovers
- 9. Burton Albion
- 10. Cambridge United
- 11. Carlisle United
- 12. Charlton Athletic
- 13. Cheltenham Town
- 14. Colchester United
- 15. Crawley Town
- 16. Crewe Alexandra
- 17. Derby County
- 18. Doncaster Rovers
- 19. Exeter City
- 20. Fleetwood Town
- 21. Forest Green Rovers
- 22. Gillingham
- 23. Grimsby Town
- 24. Harrogate Town
- 25. Leyton Orient
- 26. Lincoln City
- 27. Mansfield Town
- 28. Milton Keynes Dons
- 29. Morecambe
- 30. Newport County
- 31. Northampton Town
- 32. Notts County
- 33. Oxford United
- 34. Peterborough United
- 35. Port Vale
- 36. Portsmouth
- 37. Reading
- 38. Salford City
- 39. Shrewsbury Town
- 40. Stevenage
- 41. Stockport County
- 42. Sutton United
- 43. Swindon Town
- 44. Tranmere Rovers
- 45. Walsall
- 46. Wigan Athletic
- 47. Wrexham
- 48. Wycombe Wanderers
- 49. Scarborough Athletic or Oxford City
- 50. Oldham Athletic
- 51. Marine
- 52. Worksop Town
- 53. AFC Fylde
- 54. Hereford
- 55. York City or Needham Market
- 56. Solihull Moors
- 57. Chesterfield
- 58. Alfreton Town
- 59. Chester
- 60. Chelmsford City or Whitby Town
- 61. Curzon Ashton
- 62. Kidderminster Harriers
- 63. Gateshead
- 64. Aldershot Town
- 65. Maidstone United
- 66. Ramsgate
- 67. Aveley or Barnet
- 68. Hemel Hempstead Town or Woking
- 69. Horsham
- 70. Eastleigh
- 71. Yeovil Town
- 72. Bromley
- 73. Maidenhead United
- 74. Braintree Town or Chesham United
- 75. Bracknell Town
- 76. Worthing
- 77. Boreham Wood
- 78. Cray Valley (PM)
- 79. Ebbsfleet United o Slough Town
- 80. Billericay Town or Sheppey United