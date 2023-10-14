Watch more of our videos on Shots!

In front of an impressive crowd of more than 5,000, Ollie Banks headed the Spireites in front in the first-half before he then teed up Will Grigg for a second on the hour-mark. Darren Oldaker added a sublime third soon after, before Ash Palmer hammered in a fourth and Tom Naylor grabbed a brilliant fifth late on.

The Blues bank £9,375 in prize money for winning this tie and the draw for the next round takes place on Sunday on ITV1 from 2.30pm. Chesterfield are ball number 57 and there is £40,000 up for grabs. They have reached the third round of this competition for the last two years and they will be hoping this is the start of creating some more special memories.

Paul Cook, who was serving the second game of a four-match touchline ban, made eight changes to the line-up from the win against Boreham Wood with only Branden Horton, Naylor and Grigg keeping their place. There was a debut for goalkeeper Ryan Boot, who signed in the summer.

Chesterfield are in the hat for the FA Cup first round proper. Picture: Tina Jenner.

Former Spireite Leon Clarke, who had a successful loan spell at the club in League One in 2011, started for the Poppies, who are third from bottom of the Southern League Premier Central, winning just one of their first 10 games.

It had been a sleepy, lacklustre first 35 minutes for Chesterfield, who had been guilty of giving up possession cheaply and not moving the ball quick enough to break down the hard-working visitors. To their credit, when the Spireites did lose it, they won it back within a few seconds.

It took until the half-hour mark for the first real chance. Ryheem Sheckleford, back from injury, advanced down the right and delivered a low cross which Banks tried to turn in from close-range but his effort was blocked.

It was that man Banks who headed the Blues in front on 37 minutes, meeting Michael Jacobs’ clipped cross a few yards out to ease any home nerves and frustrations.

Banks continued to be in the thick of the action, this time forcing a wonderful fingertip save from Billy Johnson with a brilliant curling strike from the edge of the area.

And it was Banks again who came close to scoring just before half-time, hitting the post when he probably should have scored, after being found by James Berry in the box.

After a slow start, the Spireites had come to life towards the end of the half. For Kettering, Dan Jarvis had tried to lob Boot from distance and he also fired over after cutting in off the left.

The Poppies came out with a bit more attacking intent at the start of the second-half but Clarke could not take advantage of an opening and then Tyrone Lewthwaite volleyed over from Rhys Sharpe’s long throw. Down the other end, Johnson made a comfortable save from Jacobs.

But any hopes Kettering had of getting back into the game were dashed when Chesterfield scored two quick-fire goals either side of the hour-mark. First, Banks teed up Grigg for a simple finish and then three minutes later Oldaker curled in a beauty from distance.

With the Spireites now out of sight, they were able to rest Grigg for the last 20 minutes and bring on Harley Curtis for his debut.

Chesterfield had been much better in the second-half and Jacobs forced another good save from Johnson, who parried wide his curling strike.

But the Spireites had a fourth goal when substitute Ryan Colclough made an instant impact by providing a cross for Palmer to smash in.

Tom Naylor added a brilliant fifth, blasting into the top corner from the edge of the area to round off a clinical second-half showing.

After a slow start, it was a routine win in the end, and the Blues go into the hat for the first round proper. They return to league action next weekend at home to Gateshead.

Chesterfield: Boot; Sheckleford, Palmer, Freckleton, Horton; Naylor, Oldaker; Jacobs, Banks (Cook, 85), Berry (Colclough, 77); Grigg (Curtis, 70)