James Berry in action against Kettering Town. Picture: Tina Jenner.

'Rifled' - Chesterfield player ratings from clinical FA Cup win against Kettering Town

Chesterfield beat Kettering Town 5-0 to seal their place in the FA Cup first round proper.
By Liam Norcliffe
Published 14th Oct 2023, 19:48 BST
Updated 14th Oct 2023, 19:56 BST

Here are our player ratings from the game…

A clean sheet on his debut. He will have busier afternoons than this but he picked out some smart passes into midfield and he reacted well late on to gather after an initial spillage.

1. Ryan Boot 7

A clean sheet on his debut. He will have busier afternoons than this but he picked out some smart passes into midfield and he reacted well late on to gather after an initial spillage.

Returned to the side after missing a couple of months with a hamstring injury. There were some bits of rustiness early on but he settled down and got forward at every opportunity.

2. Ryheem Sheckleford 7

Returned to the side after missing a couple of months with a hamstring injury. There were some bits of rustiness early on but he settled down and got forward at every opportunity.

Didn't have to stretch himself too much but he did what he had to well and got himself on the scoresheet, smashing in the fourth goal.

3. Ash Palmer 7

Didn't have to stretch himself too much but he did what he had to well and got himself on the scoresheet, smashing in the fourth goal.

A big responsibility to take over from the skipper in the left-sided centre-back spot but he took on the challenge. He played some neat passes out from the back in the first 45, a couple were a bit stray after the break, but nothing too concerning.

4. Miguel Freckleton 7

A big responsibility to take over from the skipper in the left-sided centre-back spot but he took on the challenge. He played some neat passes out from the back in the first 45, a couple were a bit stray after the break, but nothing too concerning.

