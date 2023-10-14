Chesterfield beat Kettering Town 5-0 to seal their place in the FA Cup first round proper.
Here are our player ratings from the game…
1. Ryan Boot 7
A clean sheet on his debut. He will have busier afternoons than this but he picked out some smart passes into midfield and he reacted well late on to gather after an initial spillage. Photo: Tina Jenner
2. Ryheem Sheckleford 7
Returned to the side after missing a couple of months with a hamstring injury. There were some bits of rustiness early on but he settled down and got forward at every opportunity. Photo: Tina Jenner
3. Ash Palmer 7
Didn't have to stretch himself too much but he did what he had to well and got himself on the scoresheet, smashing in the fourth goal. Photo: Tina Jenner
4. Miguel Freckleton 7
A big responsibility to take over from the skipper in the left-sided centre-back spot but he took on the challenge. He played some neat passes out from the back in the first 45, a couple were a bit stray after the break, but nothing too concerning. Photo: Tina Jenner