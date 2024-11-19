Chesterfield youngsters beat Shrewsbury Town on penalties to book place against Cardiff City in FA Youth Cup
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
After a goalless first-half in snowy conditions at Alfreton Town’s Impact Arena on Monday night, Shrewsbury took the lead on 67 minutes through Leon Hughes but substitute Gunner Elliott equalised with 10 minutes remaining.
Elliott then won a penalty four minutes into extra-time to put the young Blues in front for the first time but the victory was snatched away from them at the death when Jeval Thompson-McKenzie levelled in the 120th minute to send the match to penalties.
Chesterfield goalkeeper Tom Everest Wilcock was the hero of the night, saving two spot-kicks, to secure a 4-2 shootout success and send them through to the third round where they will travel to Cardiff City.
Chesterfield line-up: Everest Wilcock, Smith (White 83'), Wainmain, Ward (Elliott, 58'), Bointon, Whitney, Brassey (Stringer, 75'), McKernan, Reah, Gill (Pucci, 77')
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.