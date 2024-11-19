Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Chesterfield’s youngsters booked their place in the FA Youth Cup third round after beating Shrewsbury Town on penalties.

After a goalless first-half in snowy conditions at Alfreton Town’s Impact Arena on Monday night, Shrewsbury took the lead on 67 minutes through Leon Hughes but substitute Gunner Elliott equalised with 10 minutes remaining.

Elliott then won a penalty four minutes into extra-time to put the young Blues in front for the first time but the victory was snatched away from them at the death when Jeval Thompson-McKenzie levelled in the 120th minute to send the match to penalties.

Chesterfield goalkeeper Tom Everest Wilcock was the hero of the night, saving two spot-kicks, to secure a 4-2 shootout success and send them through to the third round where they will travel to Cardiff City.

Chesterfield line-up: Everest Wilcock, Smith (White 83'), Wainmain, Ward (Elliott, 58'), Bointon, Whitney, Brassey (Stringer, 75'), McKernan, Reah, Gill (Pucci, 77')