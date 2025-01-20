Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Chesterfield winger James Berry is of interest to League One high-flyers Wycombe Wanderers, we understand.

The Chairboys, who are second in the table, are without a permanent manager following the departure of Matt Bloomfield to Luton Town, but that hasn’t stopped them from signing midfielder Magnus Westergaard.

We understand that Wycombe’s interest is true and genuine so it remains to be seen what occurs in the coming days.

Berry, 24, was the subject of a bid from Blackpool earlier this window but it was rejected by the Spireites. The Tangerines have since added two wide players to their ranks and manager Steve Bruce has said he is now satisfied with the options he has.

James Berry has scored 10 goals this season. Picture: Tina Jenner

Berry helped Town win the National League title last season after joining from Macclesfield and has bagged 10 goals in all competitions this campaign. His Chesterfield contract expires in summer 2026.

He has had a tight hamstring recently but returned against Grimsby Town on Saturday, playing the last 25 minutes.

Wycombe are a surprise package in League One this season, sitting just two points off the top of the table, with Birmingham City leading the way. Bloomfield’s exit means coaches Sam Grace, Harry Hudson, Matty Dye and Jerome John have been put in joint charge until a permanent appointment is made.

Meanwhile, Chesterfield have signed left-sided player Jack Sparkes, 24, on loan from Peterborough United until the end of the season. They have also made a bid for Ilkeston Town striker Tom Cursons.

The transfer window closes on February 3.