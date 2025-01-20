Chesterfield loan former Exeter City and Portsmouth promotion-winner from Peterborough United
The 24-year-old, who can play anywhere down the left side, has joined until the end of the season.
Sparkes has been a regular for the Posh this season, making 28 appearances in total, including 18 starts in the league.
He only signed for Peterborough from Portsmouth last summer for a fee, penning a three-year deal. Sparkes arrives having won promotion from League Two with Exeter City in 2022 and having clinched the League One title with Pompey last season.
Sparkes is Chesterfield’s third signing of the January transfer window, following the signatures of Janoi Donacien and Bim Pepple.
Manager Paul Cook said last Friday that ‘more’ signings were on the way, with his assistant Danny Webb adding on Saturday that a couple could arrive early this week. Earlier today, we reported that the Spireites have made a bid for Ilkeston Town striker Tom Cursons, while Blackburn Rovers defender Kyle McFadzean is another name who has been linked in the last week.
Chesterfield return to action this Saturday at home to Port Vale in a match Sparkes could make his debut.
