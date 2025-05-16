Paul Cook.

Paul Cook said Chesterfield had done their best and that they will be back stronger after defeat to Walsall in the play-offs.

Trailing 2-0 from the first leg, the Spireites had a big task at the Bescot Stadium and they fell short, losing 2-1 in the end and 4-1 on aggregate, after a flurry of late goals.

Cook told the DT: “We thought we could learn from the first game, we had a lot of possession without any penetration, we tried to change that tonight, but there is no point in over-analysing the game.”

The Blues have been ravaged by injuries and had to deal with emotional situations off the pitch so they can be proud of a seventh-placed finish in their first season back in the EFL.

“We have done our best,” Cook said. “The year has been the year. We finished seventh and hopefully we finish higher next year. I love my club, you know what I think of Chesterfield Football Club. I am so proud of our fans tonight. We will take our medicine. You have got to have some manners when you get beat. Hopefully we will come back stronger next season.”

There was a pitch invasion after Walsall’s second goal with just seconds remaining which led to the players being taken off the pitch, flares being let off and one or two possible confrontations.

Cook continued: “My thought was just to get our players off the pitch - there were 90 seconds left - Walsall had won the game, the game was done. Players’ safety has to be paramount, and unfortunately at the end of the game, the Chesterfield players were not safe on the pitch and that is really disappointing but that is not on Walsall as a club by the way.

"They (Walsall fans) have denied their players a moment that is special in their career, which would have been savouring the final whistle and what it means to get to Wembley. A little lesson for their fans there, enjoy the moment, look forward to Wembley, but also let the players have their moment as well.”

Walsall now advance to the final where they will play either AFC Wimbledon at Wembley on May 26. Cook added: “We wish Walsall well at Wembley. They have had an outstanding season. Their players give everything for the club. It is their night tonight.”