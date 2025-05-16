Bim Pepple in action against Walsall. (Photo by Morgan Harlow/Getty Images)

Chesterfield’s season came to an end as they were beaten 2-1 at Walsall in the play-off semi-final second leg.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Trailing 2-0 from the first leg, the Spireites had given themselves a mountain to climb at the Bescot Stadium on Friday night in front of a raucous crowd.

Town had some good chances in the first-half, and a Jenson Metcalfe goal ruled out for handball after the break, but the tie was over when substitute Charlie Lakin headed in from close-range on 81 minutes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Armando Dobra netted with seconds remaining but there was still time for former Spireite Levi Amantchi to head in to make it 2-1 on the night and 4-1 on aggregate, which sparked a pitch invasion and a delay in the game being restarted as both sets of players came off the pitch.

The Blues had pinched a play-off spot on the last day of the season in their first campaign back at this level for six years so they can be proud considering they have been ravaged by injuries and faced off-field adversity. But there will still be a ‘what if’ feeling about it and some disappointment as they fell short across the tie.

As for Walsall, they will contest the final at Wembley on May 26 against either AFC Wimbledon or Notts County.

Walsall came flying out of the blocks, with Jamie Jellis forcing Ryan Boot into a save at his near post, while also racking up three corners, in the first six minutes. Jellis should also have scored later in the half but he struck straight at Boot after a slip from Ollie Banks allowed the Saddlers to counter. As was the case in the first leg, Walsall were well-organised, defended with great intensity and were happy to soak up the pressure and play on the break.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Chesterfield controlled possession, enjoying 78% of the ball, and they quietened the home crowd for large parts. And they had their moments but Bim Pepple and Dobra could not force the ball in from close-range after a scramble. The Blues built up momentum and Dobra’s curling strike was straight down the throat of Simkin, while Tom Naylor’s threatening header was blocked behind.

Pepple was in the thick of the action as the game edged towards half-time, dragging a shot wide from 18 yards, before squandering a huge chance just before the break where it looked like he lost his footing in the box at just the wrong time.

Metcalfe’s low strike early in the second-half was ruled out after he was judged to have controlled the ball with his hand. There were not many complaints.

Just like in the first leg, Simkin was up to his game management tricks as he dropped to the floor unchallenged, which sparked a furious reaction from the Spireites’ players.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The atmosphere was ferocious and the action hectic on the hour-mark as Chesterfield searched for a way back into the tie, while Walsall tried to pick them off on the counter.

Paul Cook rolled the dice with 25 minutes remaining, bringing off Metcalfe and replacing him with Will Grigg and going two up front, which is a rarity for the Spireites. Jack Sparkes was also introduced and his crossing ability was evident straight away.

Amantchi had a glorious chance to finish the tie from a couple of yards out after being teed-up by George Hall but Boot dived across to his left to keep it out.

Down the other end, Dobra went down in the box and claimed for a penalty but he was booked by referee Ben Toner for diving.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But Walsall killed the tie on 81 minutes when Lakin headed in from close-range as the roof lifted off the Bescot and some Blues fans headed for the exits.

Kyle McFadzean had a header cleared off the line before a flurry of late goals. Dobra found the net with seconds left before Amantchi headed in to make it 2-1. Walsall fans invaded the pitch, flares were let off, and there were one or two confrontations with Chesterfield players, who went down the tunnel before eventually coming back to hear the full-time whistle in what was a bizarre end to the game.

Chesterfield fell short over the two legs, but with some squad strengthening over the summer, they will definitely fancy their chances of challenging for promotion again next term. They will be back.

Chesterfield: Boot; Mandeville (Colclough, 75) Palmer, McFadzean, Gordon (Sparkes, 67); Fleck, Metcalfe (Grigg, 67); Banks (Duffy, 75), Naylor (Jacobs, 82(, Dobra; Pepple.

Unused subs: Thompson, Grimes.