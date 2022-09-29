Chesterfield v Maidenhead United LIVE: Early team news, betting odds, who the referee is and build-up
Maidenhead United are the visitors to the Technique Stadium on Saturday afternoon.
League leaders Chesterfield should be full of confidence after starting the season 10 games unbeaten for the first time in their history.
The Magpies have not won away from home this campaign and are yet to score a goal on their travels so the Blues will be firm favourites for this one.
Our reporter Liam Norcliffe is at the match and will provide all the build-up, team news, updates and reaction so stay with us throughout the day.
- Latest score: Chesterfield 0 v 0 Maidenhead United (3pm KO)
- Spireites 1st; Magpies 18th
Today’s match officials
Referee: Andrew Miller (he was in charge of the 1-0 win against Aldershot earlier this season)
Assistant referee: Daniel Woolley
Assistant referee: David Hunt
Fourth official: Wayne Gray
Match odds
Chesterfield: 1/3
Draw: 7/2
Maidenhead: 7/1
(Sky Bet)
Form guide
Chesterfield: WWWDW
Maidenhead: LDLWL
Predicted line-up
Chesterfield will be aiming to go 11 games unbeaten when they host Maidenhead United on Saturday.
He’s making a big impact
Patience is the key word when it comes to Jesurun Uchegbulam starting games on a regular basis for Chesterfield.
He’s not wrong
Trying to find a way to fit ‘deadly’ Kabongo Tshimanga into Chesterfield’s team is a ‘good problem’ to have, says coach Gary Roberts.
Could make his debut today
Chesterfield’s coaching staff have been picking the brain of Ryheem Sheckleford who is set to make his Spireites debut against his former club Maidenhead United on Saturday.
Latest injury news
Armando Dobra and Jack Clarke are both pushing to be back in the Chesterfield squad for this Saturday’s home clash against Maidenhead United.
Do you agree?
Spireites coach Danny Webb says the current Chesterfield dressing room is the ‘best’ he has been involved with in football.
Goals, goals, goals!
The National League is not the only table that Chesterfield are top of.