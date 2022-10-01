Goals from Koby Arthur and Ashley Nathaniel-George did the damage before Tyrone Williams pulled one back late on.

The result means Chesterfield drop from top spot to third after their first loss in 11 games.

Here are Liam Norcliffe’s player ratings from the match…

Chesterfield slipped to their first defeat of the season against Maidenhead United on Saturday.

Lucas Covolan 6

Conceded twice but made two excellent saves in the second-half which unfortunately were worth very little in the end. Probably my pick for Chesterfield’s man of the match across the full 90.

Ryheem Sheckleford 5

Made his debut against his former club with Jeff King suspended. Showed some glimpses of his attacking intent but other lacked quality in other moments with sloppy touches here and there.

Tyrone Williams 6

He pulled a goal back for Town late on, hooking the ball home from Ollie Banks’ corner, his second of the season. But defensively he was below-par. An extra mark for his goal.

Jamie Grimes 5

Started confidently but grew frustrated as the game went on and went long too often in his passing out from the back which didn’t work.

Branden Horton 5

Battled well down the left in the first 45 and tried to provide some width with some determined runs. Mistakes crept in and his crossing lacked quality after the break.

Darren Oldaker 5

Saw lots of the ball but didn’t do a lot with it, often going backwards, particularly in the first-half. Produced a terrific free-kick in the second-half but he was denied by a stunning save from Dan Gyollai. Subbed off with 15 to go.

Ollie Banks 6

Started the game well, dictated play and made some nice switches of play. Created Chesterfield’s best chance of the first-half on his own with a surge forward but Gyollai saved with his legs. Drifted for periods and then came back into it again, assisting the goal for Williams with a corner delivery.

Liam Mandeville 6

Found himself surrounded by two or three players at times and wasn’t give much space to work with. Looked a bit leggy and struggled to create much for his teammates. But kept plugging away and never let his head drop.

Akwasi Asante 5

He was hardly involved at all and looked a bit rusty as he continues to build-up his minutes after injury. Subbed off on the hour.

Calvin Miller 5

Like Asante, the winger was not really in this game. One inviting cross in the first-half deserved better. Subbed off on the hour.

Joe Quigley 5

Didn’t get much service and was feeding off scraps for most of the game. Had one half chance in the first-half with a curling shot from inside the area going over the bar. There were some sharp moments when he was involved but overall Town did not get the ball into him enough.

Kabongo Tshimanga 5

Came on for the last 30 minutes but wasn’t able to affect the game. He was unlucky with one chance which was blocked after sme pinball from a corner.

Jesurun Uchegbulam 6

Showed plenty of fight and desire after replacing Miller on the hour.

Tim Akinola 7

A bright cameo appearance for the last 15 minutes. Brought some bite, energy and tempo to the midfield.